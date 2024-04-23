Maddow Blog | 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order
The night after opening statements in his criminal trial in New York, and with a hearing already scheduled to discuss whether Trump has violated the gag order in the trial, Donald Trump attacked members of the jury during an interview. Andrew Weissmann, former federal prosecutor, talks with Rachel Maddow about how Judge Juan Merchan should deal with Trump's goading behavior.