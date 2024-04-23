Maddow Blog | 'Like a child, give him a time out': Weissmann urges 'firm hand' as Trump flouts gag order

TechCrunch

Health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group has confirmed that a ransomware attack on its health tech subsidiary Change Healthcare earlier this year resulted in a huge theft of Americans' private healthcare data. UnitedHealth said in a statement on Monday that a ransomware gang took files containing personal data and protected health information that it says may "cover a substantial proportion of people in America." The health insurance giant did not say how many Americans are affected but said the data review was "likely to take several months" before the company would begin notifying individuals that their information was stolen in the cyberattack.