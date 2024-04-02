Madame Web is now available to watch at home in the UK, following its earlier US digital release.

The recent Sony Marvel movie sees Dakota Johnson take on the role of Cassandra Webb, who develops powers of clairvoyance and tries to protect three young women from a villain.

If you haven't seen it yet, you can rent Madame Web for £15.99 or buy a digital copy for £19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital retailers in the UK.

In the US, Madame Web is available to rent for $19.99 or buy for $24.99 from Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers.

Madame Web was released in cinemas last month, though quickly became a box office and critical flop.

Star Sydney Sweeney recently responded to the negative reception, telling the LA Times: "I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen."

Johnson herself also addressed how the film has been received, admitting she is "not surprised that this has gone down the way it has".

"It's so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made – and it's even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what's really freaking me out – decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it's made by committee," she told Bustle.

"Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms," Johnson added.

"My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they're not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullshit. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f**king want to see those."

Madame Web is available to buy or rent in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more.





