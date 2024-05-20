Madalina Cojocari’s mother pleads guilty to not reporting disappearance while stepfather’s trial hits snag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The mother of a young Cornelius girl missing since 2022 pled guilty Monday to a charge of failing to report the disappearance of a child.

The missing persons case of Madalina Cojocari has had a great deal of attention, gaining national and international recognition. After the girl went missing in 2022, Cornelius Police said her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, failed to report her missing for weeks, and only after the girl’s school started questioning her whereabouts.

Diana Cojocari has been jailed since December 2022. In a Mecklenburg County court hearing Monday, she was sentenced to time served for the over 500 days she was incarcerated.

The judge said she had already served what would have been the maximum sentence for the failure to report charge.

The plea comes as new details are coming out out of a filing from the lawyers for stepfather Christopher Palmiter. His trial, which was set to begin this week, has had a continuance motion filed by the defense, who noted recent filings on the case involving Madalina’s disappearance in the form of conversations between Diana Cojocari’s family members, and fears that Diana Cojocari had about a third party being involved in the Madalina Cojoari case.

Newly released court documents detail a three hour long conversation on May 15 involving the FBI and Diana Cojocari’s cousin Octavian Cebanu. During the interview, Octavian confirmed key details that Palmiter had told the police about Madalina.

Cebanu says Diana contacted him, saying that she was in danger and needed help leaving Palmiter. He said Diana told him that Palmiter wasn’t involved in her plans to leave and was worried about him listening to their phone conversation so she suggested using apps like Viber or What’s app. He apparently had contact with Diana’s mother Rodica who was helping Diana to flee the country with Madalina.

Last fall, Madalina’s grandmother Rodica made some explosive comments outside a courtroom accusing Palmiter of trafficking her granddaughter.

Diana confirms that she had made a plan with Palmiter to arrange a safe place for Diana and Madalina to stay with his family in Michigan but it never happened.

Octavian urged Diana to call the police, which she refused. Diana told Octavian that she believes she’s in danger from some 3rd party and had accumulated enough funds to “live off of for two or three months”.

On May 14, the state provided the defenses with text messages from Diana’s phone between her and Octavian and some of the call logs. Palmiter’s attorneys argue that this new information is relevant to this case and should not have been withheld.

Madalina Cojocari remains missing to this day. She would now be 13 years old.

