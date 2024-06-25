Madalina Cojocari’s mother named a suspect in daughter’s disappearance for first time

Nearly two years after Madalina Cojocari was last seen, the Cornelius Police Department called her mother a suspect in her disappearance for the first time on Tuesday.

Diana Cojocari, the missing girl’s mother, was already convicted of failure to report Madalina’s disappearance, and she was released from jail after serving her sentence.

Cojocari’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, was also convicted of failure to report her disappearance and is currently serving a suspended sentence.

On Tuesday, Cornelius police shared a new flyer on social media asking for information on Madlina’s disappearance.

“Her mother, Diana Cojocari, is considered a suspect in her disappearance,” the department wrote.

We continue to seek information on the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari who hasn't been seen since November 21st, 2022. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, is considered a suspect in her disappearance.#FindMadalina pic.twitter.com/78bNTvlFLX — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) June 25, 2024

However, no new charges have been filed against Diana.

Channel 9 reached out to CPD to see if Diana is wanted, and the department said she isn’t.

We asked for clarification on why the department called her a suspect on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Jennifer Thompson wrote in response: “Diana Cojocari is Madalina’s mother. She is considered a suspect in her disappearance and we remain focused and committed to finding Madalina.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

During Cojocari’s and Palmiter’s trials, multiple possibilities were suggested for Madalina’s whereabouts, but she remains missing.

Cornelius Police Chief David Baucom said earlier this year, “We won’t stop until we find her.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

