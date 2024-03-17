Madagascar asks for restitution of Sakalava king’s skull from France

Two of the great granddaughters of a Sakalava king in Madagascar, who was beheaded in 1897 by colonial troops, publicly addressed the French ambassador, asking him to speed up the restitution of their ancestor's skull.

In all, they are claiming three skulls belonging to the Sakalaves, an ethnic group living on the west and northwest regions of the island.

Plundered at the end of the 19th century during the French colonial conquest, the skulls are now kept at the Musée de l'Homme in Paris, along with several hundred human remains from Madagascar.

Among the three skulls is the skull of King Toera, who was beheaded in 1897 in Ambiky, the former royal capital of the Menabe region, to quell a rebellion during an attack by French colonial troops.

DNA tests have not been able to fully confirm that the skull belongs to King Toera.

King Toera's great granddaughters

On 11 March, during celebrations for Taombaovao – the Malagasy New Year – in Antananarivo, the French ambassador, Arnaud Guillois, received a letter from two of King Toera's great granddaughters.

While the very first request for restitution made by the current Sakalava king, Magloire, for Princess Julia Georgine Kamamy dates back to 2003, this request is special.

"He can't fulfil his role as protective ancestor for his people and his descendants.

A joint Franco-Malagasy commission is expected to rule soon on the return of the skull of King Toera along with the two other skulls.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

France legislates for repatriation of more human remains from museums

Andry Rajoelina re-elected Madagascar president: poll body

Madagascar's record-breaking heatwaves caused by humans, study finds