Mad River schools paid former employee for 8 months after resignation, state auditor says

A local school district continued to pay an employee for eight months after she resigned, according to Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

Former Mad River Schools employee Kelcee Wright Moreo resigned on Jan. 13, 2023, and continued to receive paychecks through Sept. 15, 2023.

>> Man accused of killing Yellow Springs woman enters insanity plea

On Thursday, the Auditor of the State’s Office issued a finding for recovery of $8,256, Faber said.

Moreo has already repaid $2,460. The district will cover the remaining $5,796, based on an agreement between the two.

The Auditor of the State’s Office discovered the issue during a review of the school district’s finances from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

District officials said the error happened because someone with the payroll service provider retired, according to Faber.

“The district should implement procedures to verify that payments to employees are timely terminated after they have left employment. Failure to timely terminate payments could result in overpayments not being detected and could lead to the issuance of findings for recovery in future audits,” auditors noted.

The district has hired a payroll specialist and launched additional internal controls to prevent additional issues.