The Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce to stay temporarily closed after tragedy

FORDYCE, Ark. – Following a deadly shooting on Friday in which 11 people were shot and three died, the Mad Butcher grocery store announced that it will remain closed temporarily until the investigation is concluded.

In a post on Facebook, The Mad Butcher’s Fordyce location announced its temporary closure following the shocking tragedy.

“The store will remain closed until the investigation concludes,” the post stated. “During this time, our employees will continue to be paid. Counseling and support services are also being made available through Pinnacle Point and Mill Creek.”

















Read the store’s full statement below:

“We are shocked and deeply saddened over the senseless act of violence that occurred yesterday at our Fordyce store, resulting in three deaths and injuries to several other individuals. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all those affected. We’re truly grateful to our local law enforcement and first responders who arrived on the scene to secure the area and apprehend the suspect. Their swift and courageous actions helped prevent further harm. We can’t thank them enough for their dedication and service. The store will remain closed until the investigation concludes. During this time, our employees will continue to be paid. Counseling and support services are also being made available through Pinnacle Point and Mill Creek. Please keep all those that were impacted by this terrible tragedy in your thoughts and prayers, including our employees, customers, and the entire Fordyce community.”

The suspected shooter, Travis Posey, was taken into custody and later transported to the Dallas County Detention Center where he is facing three charges of capital murder, plus possible additional charges according to Arkansas State Police officials.

In a post on Facebook, the Fordyce Police Department called the shooting “the worst day in Fordyce, AR history.”

“Like every small town, we have our problems but this was not a day any of us wanted to or ever thought we’d go through,” the post stated. “Please know that each and every person affected by this tragedy is being prayed for. Until hearts are changed and mental health is restored, unfortunately this will keep happening. No town is immune to it. Don’t let a temporary situation cause you to harm yourself or others.”

