Macy’s is planning to close 150 of its stores. Is the Santa Maria mall location in danger?

Department store icon Macy’s is closing 150 of its low-performing locations in the coming years — but Santa Maria customers need not worry.

The store in the Santa Maria Town Center is expected to stay open, a Macy’s representative confirmed to The Tribune on Thursday.

It is the last remaining Macy’s department store near San Luis Obispo County. The next closest is in Santa Barbara.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at Macy’s Santa Maria Town Center,” the company said in a statement.

In the statement, the company said it was embarking on a new strategy to “return Macy’s Inc. to profitable growth and enhance the customer experience.”

The closure will help the company focus its investments and resources “on Macy’s go-forward locations including full line, furniture and current off-mall locations and Bloomie’s, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet and Bluemercury stores,” the statement said.

The decision comes after the company reported a net income loss of $71 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and a nearly $1.4 billion drop in net sales year-over-year.

Among the locations slated to close by 2026 is the store’s iconic flagship in San Francisco’s Union Square.