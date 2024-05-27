Macron visits memorial in Berlin to Jews murdered in the Holocaust

(L-R)President of France Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender visit the Holocaust Memorial. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron commemorated victims of the Holocaust in Berlin on Monday morning during the second day of his official state visit to Germany.

Macron, along with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, visited the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, located near the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building in the heart of Berlin's government district.

Both presidents laid wreaths with flowers in the colours of their national flags. They were accompanied by their wives, Brigitte Macron and Elke Büdenbender. The couples walked into the memorial, which consists of rows of large concrete blocks, and then visited the museum.

Around 6 million Jews were systematically killed by Germany's Nazi regime throughout in Europe during the Holocaust.

Later on Tuesday, the Macrons are expected to arrive at Moritzburg Castle near the city of Dresden in the eastern German state of Saxony, accompanied by Steinmeier and Büdenbender.

The highlight in Dresden is expected to be Macron's speech on European policy in front of the city's well-known Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady).

It is thought that the speech will be directed toward young people in Europe, and thousands of people from Saxony as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and France are expected to attend.

A visit to the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems in Dresden is also planned for Monday, where an expert discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) and the European microchip industry is planned.

On Tuesday, Macron is expected to conclude his state visit in the western German university city of Münster, where he is to be awarded the International Peace of Westphalia Prize.

This is to be immediately followed late on Tuesday afternoon by Franco-German government consultations at the Meseberg Palace, a guest house belonging to the German government located north of Berlin.

