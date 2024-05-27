Macron to visit Saxony on second day of state visit to Germany

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaks at the medal ceremony at the French Embassy in Berlin. Kay Nietfeld/dpa-Pool/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron was due to continue his official state visit to Germany on Monday with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin before leaving the capital for the eastern German state of Saxony.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, plan to pay their respects at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, located near the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building in the heart of Berlin's government district.

Around midday, the Macrons are expected to arrive at Moritzburg Castle near the city of Dresden, accompanied by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Büdenbender.

The highlight in Dresden will be Macron's speech on European policy in front of the city's well-known Frauenkirche (Church of Our Lady).

The speech is expected to be directed toward young people in Europe, and thousands of people from Saxony as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and France are expected to attend.

A visit to the Fraunhofer Institute for Photonic Microsystems in Dresden is also planned for Monday, where an expert discussion on artificial intelligence (AI) and the European microchip industry is planned.

On Tuesday, Macron is expected to conclude his state visit in the western German university city of Münster, where he is to be awarded the International Peace of Westphalia Prize.

This is to be immediately followed late on Tuesday afternoon by Franco-German government consultations at the Meseberg Palace, a guest house belonging to the German government located north of Berlin.