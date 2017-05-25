Macron unshaken by Trump power grip

US President Donald Trump (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) shake hands ahead of a working lunch, at the US ambassador's residence, on the sidelines of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, in Brussels, on May 25, 2017 (AFP Photo/Mandel NGAN)

Brussels (AFP) - Diplomacy can be a white-knuckle ride at times, but French President Emmanuel Macron refused to be shaken when he found himself in an unexpected standoff with US counterpart Donald Trump Thursday.

Former reality TV star Trump is known to make visitors flinch with a strong handshake that he often combines with a wrench of the arm to leave his victim off balance.

But Macron, France's 39-year-old political wunderkind, appeared to be ready for him when they met for lunch at the US embassy in Brussels ahead of a NATO summit.

As the world cameras watched, Macron held on tight to Trump's notorious power grip as the two men sat next to each other, the Frenchman's mouth clenched and eyes firmly fixed at the tycoon's squinted stare.

Their knuckles then appeared to turn white with their jaws clenching and faces tightening.

The moment -- finally -- broke off, and the men left the scene to enjoy a quick meal of veal fillet with Belgian chocolate mousse for dessert.

But the two presidents were not finished.

Later at NATO headquarters Macron was the last to turn up for the opening of the alliance's new headquarters and found himself again shaking hands.

Cue laughs from leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg as Macron found his arm wrenched about by a smiling Trump.

It is not the first time Trump has caught the world's attention with his macho man grip.

His handshake style came under media scrutiny after a meetings with the Japanese and Canadian leaders.