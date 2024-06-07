Macron in talks on coalition for military trainers in Ukraine

President of France Emmanuel Macron waves during an international ceremony on Omaha Beach in the context of the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings, in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, France. Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

France is discussing the deployment of military trainers to Ukraine with partners, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.

"We want to have a coalition for reasons of efficiency and several of our partners have already given their agreement," Macron said on Friday evening. "We will use the coming days to finalize the largest possible coalition capable of responding to Ukraine's request."

Macron emphasized that this request was legitimate. Under certain circumstances, it would be much more efficient and practical to train on Ukrainian soil.

"We are not at war with Russia, we do not want escalation, but we want to do everything in our power to help Ukraine resist," Macron said.

"Is it an escalation if Ukraine asks us to train mobilized soldiers on its soil? No, that does not mean deploying people, European or allied soldiers on the front line," said Macron.

There has been speculation for days as to whether France would send personnel to Ukraine to train soldiers on the ground.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years. Recently, there have been repeated discussions about the possibility of sending Western military trainers to the war zone to provide more effective support to the Ukrainian army, which has come under increasing pressure.