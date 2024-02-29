Macron says his remarks on Western troops in Ukraine were "thought through"

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his remarks about Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, including the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine, which have caused a stir, were carefully thought through.

Source: Macron cited by AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron was asked to comment on remarks that he made after an informal summit of allies in Paris, when he stated that a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine "should not be ruled out".

"These are sufficiently serious issues; every one of the words that I say on this issue is weighed, thought through and measured," Macron told journalists, declining to make any further comment.

Macron’s words drew criticism from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders have stressed that they do not intend to send troops to Ukraine.

While the majority of NATO member states have ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, including such powerful players as Germany, the UK and the US, Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, said on 28 February that he was thankful to Macron for starting the debate.

Moscow was outraged by Macron’s remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.

Support UP or become our patron!