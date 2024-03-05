Macron says Europeans need to be resolute in face of Ukraine war

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel (Not Pictured). Øíhová Michaela/CTK/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europeans to be courageous in the face of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"We are certainly approaching a moment in our Europe when it is appropriate not to be cowardly," Macron told the French community in Prague on Tuesday.

He believes that France and the Czech Republic are aware of what is happening in Europe - namely that war has returned to European soil.

"We must do justice to history and the courage it requires. That is also our responsibility," the French leader sad.

Last week, Macron caused a stir when he did not rule out helping Ukraine's defence by deploying ground troops there. He said nothing should be ruled out.

However there was no agreement on this during a meeting of more than 20 heads of state and prime ministers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and many other leaders rejected Macron's proposal for a possible deployment of ground troops from to Ukraine.

