Macron ‘laying trap’ for hard-Right

Emmanuel Macron has laid a trap for the hard-Right by calling a surprise parliamentary election, Elysee sources said.

Government officials said that if Marine Le Pen’s party wins power it could demonstrate the party’s incompetence to voters ahead of a presidential election.

The source told Reuters that success at the polls later this month could leave the hard-Right exposed in power and help Mr Macron’s party win a third term.

Emmanuel Pellerin, of Mr Macron’s Renaissance party, added: “Everything points to the [hard-Right National Rally] winning a relative or absolute majority. But that forces the French to think about what is at stake”



However, he added that “we’re still in shock” over the snap election call.

Mr Macron should ‘retire to the ash heap of history’ after he suffered a humiliating defeat in the European elections, said Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev.

Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party won 29 percent of the vote, ahead of the centre-left Democratic Party on 26 percent.

The co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel, said Germany had “voted out” Olaf Scholz and his government after their dismal performance in the EU election.

The Freedom Party of Austria plans to put pressure on Marine Le Pen to readmit the AfD into the hard-Right European Parliament group, it’s been reported.

Mr Macron’s popular young prime minister Gabriel Attal tried to talk the French president out of dissolving parliament and to accept his resignation, it emerged on Monday.

In Estonia, Kaja Kallas’s liberal party had a disappointing night on Sunday but ruled out a Macron style snap election.

How Europe’s young voters flocked to the hard-Right

Jordan Bardella, the handsome RN president, is one of the far-Right politicians stealing a march on rivals with savvy use of Tiktok, writes Henry Samuel.

Unbuttoning his carefully ironed white shirt, Jordan Bardella took a sip of water at a sweltering political rally during his European election campaign and apologised for the pause by saying: “I’m already getting hot.” “You’re the one making us hot,” screamed a girl from the young crowd. The French call it “Bardella-mania”. Wherever the handsome 28-year-old star of France’s hard-Right National Rally (RN) goes he is mobbed, above all, by the young. Read the full story

Comment: Olaf Scholz has been humiliated – and Germany is now in crisis

The message from voters in Germany is clear: mainstream politicians aren’t addressing their concerns, writes Katja Hoyer.

As the provisional results for the European election came in on Sunday, the shock to the German system ran deep. All three parties of the ruling coalition haemorrhaged votes with the Greens plummeting particularly low. Anti-establishment parties made gains. The far-right achieved record results. With regional elections in the autumn and federal elections next year, Germany could be headed for the biggest political upset in the history of its post-war democracy. On paper, the results read like a stunning reversal of fortunes. The Green Party dropped nearly 9 per cent. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) reached a new low of 14 per cent, down nearly 2 points from their previous worst in 2019. His coalition partners, the Free Liberals (FDP), came in at 5 per cent. Less than a third of German voters opted for the ruling parties combined. Read the full piece

Macron confident he made ‘right call’ with elections

President Emmanuel Macron said he was confident French voters would make the “right choice” in snap elections he called last night.

Mr Macron’s party was crushed by the hard-Right in Sunday’s EU ballot.

His surprise move came after mainstream centrist parties kept an overall majority in the European Parliament in Sunday’s elections, but the far right notched up a string of high-profile victories in Italy, Austria and France.

”I am confident in the capacity of the French people to make the right choice for themselves and for future generations,” Mr Macron wrote on X on Monday.

National Rally’s Bardella says talks underway over far-right alliance

Jordan Bardella, the president of France’s far-right National Rally party, said that talks were underway over forming a hard-right party alliance for the parliamentary elections, although no formal deal was done yet.

“Nothing has been decided on yet,” he told reporters.

A poll published earlier on Monday showed that the National Rally party could win 235-265 seats in the French lower house of parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron set off a political earthquake on Sunday when he called shock legislative elections for later this month after he was trounced in the European Union vote by Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

French far-right Rassemblement National party leader Marine Le Pen and, right, party President Jordan Bardella - JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Macron should retire to ‘ash heap’ of history, says Kremlin

Mr Macron was trounced by the hard right in the European Union vote last night winning just 14.56 per cent compared with Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National, which came top with 31.47 per cent.

Mr Macron called for a snap election to be held at the end of the month in response to the defeat.

Writing on X, Mr Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said:

“Well, well, respected by no one Macron and Scholtz, have you seen the EU parliament elections results? They come as a reflection of your inept policy of providing support to the bandera authorities in the f. Ukraine at the cost of your own citizens, your idiotic economic and migration policy! Wait and see what comes next! Time to retire. To the ash heap of history!

Mr Macron’s plan to send French and Nato soldiers into Ukraine to train Kyiv’s forces has provoked fury in Russia.

Spanish influencer with no manifesto wins 800,000 votes and EU seat

Alvise Pérez campaigned on a populist Trump-style anti-corruption platform and says he will not take his EU salary, writes James Badcock.

A maverick influencer and former UK Liberal Democrat has pulled off a stunning result in Spain’s European election on Sunday by winning three seats in the EU Parliament without a manifesto. Alvise Pérez, a 34-year-old online activist with hundreds of thousands of social media followers, leads a start-up political party called The Party is Over. The party, which campaigned on a Donald Trump-like promise of ending corruption among the Spanish and European political elites, won 4.6 per cent of the national vote without a formal structure or published policies. “The party is over,” Mr Pérez told jubilant supporters on Sunday night, explaining his view that Spain was run by “criminals, the corrupt and paedophile rapists”.

‘We’re still in shock’, says lawmaker in Macron’s party

A lawmaker from Macron’s Renaissance party said “we’re still in shock” over Sunday’s poll result, as he warned of a hard-Right win in France.

Marine Le Pen’s hard-Right National Rally party took more than 31 per cent of the vote compared with the Renaissance party’s 14.56 per cent.

Emmanuel Pellerin told Reuters: “Everything points to the RN winning a relative or absolute majority. But that forces the French to think about what is at stake.”

Anti-fascist campaigner could be freed after winning seat

An Italian anti-fascist campaigner facing jail in Hungary could be freed after being elected as an MEP in the European Parliament elections.

Ilaria Salis, 40, has been held in Budapest since February last year for allegedly attacking far-Right protestors at a rally, which she denies.

The teacher from Monza is facing a 20 year jail sentence but could now benefit from strong European Parliament immunity rules, which covers alleged crimes committed before the election.

The case sparked outrage in Italy after she was pictured manacled and with a chain around her waist in a Hungarian court. She was put on the candidates list of the Green and Left Alliance party before her election.

The Italian government has secured her transfer to house arrest following the outcry.

Hard-Right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is friendly with Viktor Orban, Hungary’s nationalist leader, who hopes to join her European Parliament group after the election.

The GUE/NGL group in the European Parliament, which Ms Salis will join if she takes up her seat, said it had been in contact with her father after her election.

Macron’s poll gamble caught ‘everyone off-guard’

President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to call a snap election ‘took everyone off-guard’, said a person close to Mr Macron.

The French leader’s decision was taken behind closed doors with a few advisors after his terrible poll results, sources close to him say.

“It took everyone off-guard,” one person, asking not to be named, said of Mr Macron’s dissolution of parliament.

In the weeks leading up to the EU Parliament vote, Mr Macron “didn’t believe the polls” showing the far-Right National Rally dominating his Renaissance outfit, the source added.

Mr Macron called for an election after a closed door meeting with advisors - LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

US does not expect EU’s rightward shift to bring big foreign policy changes, official says

The United States does not expect any major foreign policy changes from the European Union, including on Ukraine, after a European Parliament election that saw far-Right parties gain seats, a US official said on Monday.

The official said Washington expects Ursula von der Leyen will be able to stay on as EU president.

Germany has ‘voted out the chancellor’, says leader of far-Right party

The co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel, said Germany had “voted out” Olaf Scholz and his government after their dismal performance in the EU election.

Mr Scholz’s coalition suffered a stinging defeat last night, with all three parties in his government trailing the conservatives and the far Right, preliminary results showed.

Ms Weidel said Germany had “voted out the chancellor” and that he should call elections.

“There is now only one task left for Scholz: clear the way for new elections - instead of governing for another year against a large majority of the population,” Ms Weidel wrote on X.

Mr Scholz’s spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said: “The regular election date is next autumn (2025). And that’s what we plan to do.”

AfD leader Alice Weidel, left, and AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, attend a press conference in Berlin on Monday - Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP

Right-wing parties will ‘step on’ the heels of the EU, says Kremlin

Insurgent Right-wing parties will ‘step on’ the heels of the EU, the Kremlin said on Monday.



“This dynamic is visible to the naked eye and of course, despite the fact that the pro-Europeans retain their leading positions for the time being, over time the Right-wing parties will step on their heels,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

It came after the hard-Right surged in Germany and France, dealing humiliating defeats to Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.

Jailed Albania mayor-elect wins Greek MEP post

An Albanian mayor-elect jailed for vote-buying has won a European Parliament seat with Greece’s ruling conservative party.

Fredi Beleri, an ethnic Greek Albanian citizen, was sentenced to two years in prison in March for buying votes ahead of his election as mayor of the Albanian town Himara.

The Greek government has several times raised concerns over his case with Tirana, and Beleri was included on the list of Greece’s ruling party for the EU polls this weekend.

On Sunday, he picked up over 238,000 votes and will be one of Greece’s 21 MEPs, seven of whom were elected on the ticket of the conservative New Democracy party of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Picture: Marine Le Pen arrives at National Rally HQ

Marine Le Pen, head of the hard-Right National Rally, was surrounded by journalists as she arrived at the party headquarters in Paris on Monday.

The party will contest snap elections later this month after winning a resounding victory in the EU election on Sunday.

Marine le Pen at the National Rally HQ on Monday. - Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

Israel blames recognition of Palestine for Spanish government’s election loss

Israel’s foreign minister said the defeat of Spain’s ruling socialists at the hands of the centre-Right in the European elections was a punishment for Madrid’s recognition of Palestine as a state.

“It turns out that embracing Hamas murderers and rapists doesn’t pay off,” Israel Katz said on X.

The Spanish Socialist Workers Party led by Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister, was narrowly beaten by two seats by the Partido Popular.

Von der Leyen says she will look left for majority

Speaking in Berlin this afternoon, Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has said she will look to social democrats and liberals to form a majority in Brussels.

“Throughout my election campaign, I worked hard to build a broad and effective majority in favour of a strong Europe. For this reason, we will now approach the large political families who also worked well with us in the last mandate,” she said.

Asked whether she would consider approaching parties further to the Right, for example in Italy, von der Leyen said the initial focus was on broader political groups and not national ones.

Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference in Berlin on Monday. - CLEMENS BILAN/EPA

EU ‘successfully’ tackled election meddling, claims von der Leyen

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has said that EU authorities successfully tackled interference from external actors during the EU elections but said this was an ongoing battle.

“We have seen quite some interference not only from the inside but from the outside, concerning our public opinion,” she told reporters in Berlin on Monday.

“We have been successful in dismantling (and) debunking this interference but certainly we have not seen it all,” she stated.

German president: ‘Never forget damage done by nationalism and hate’

On a visit to the site of a massacre by SS troops in France on Monday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier appeared to warn voters off voting for the hard-Right.

It is “fittingly on the day after the European elections that I say: let us never forget the damage done in Europe by nationalism and hate. Let us never forget the miracle of reconciliation the European Union has worked,” Mr Steinmeier said.

German finance minister dismisses talk of snap election

Christian Lindner, finance minister in Olaf Scholz’ government has said that the EU election results won’t destabilise the government.

“Why should anything have changed? We have a joint government program, and a coalition agreement that we are working on together. And as long as everyone is committed to this working basis, there is no reason for a confidence vote.”

The opposition CDU called earlier on Monday for a confidence vote in the German parliament to see whether Mr Scholz still has the backing of his coalition.

Mr Lindner leads the Free Democrats, a small liberal party that has at times been starkly critical of Mr Scholz.

YouTube prankster wins 19 percent of vote in Cyprus

Fidias Panayiotou, a 24-year-old YouTube star, has won a seat in the EU parliament after he called on his 2.6 million followers to vote for him.

Despite having no political experience of affiliation, he won the third most votes with 19.3 per cent of the vote share.

Known as “Fidias” to his followers, Mr Panayiotou shot to social media fame with stunts such as a mission to hug 100 celebrities and video blogs showing him dodging fares on Japanese bullet trains.

“It was a shock what happened, a miracle,” Panayiotou told state broadcaster CyBC.

Czech president: we cannot ignore rise of extremists

Petr Pavel, president of the Czech Republic, has said that “we cannot ignore the increase in support for extremists in Europe.”

Writing on X, Mr Pavel said that: “We need to take note of these voices and think about why this is happening.”

A former army general and pro-NATO figure, Mr Pavel added that he didn’t believe the election result would lead to a change in EU security policy.

Czech president Petr Pavel at a meeting with Emmanuel Macron in December last year. - REUTERS/REUTERS

Talk of cabinet reshuffle in Greece

Greece’s governing New Democracy party has described its election win on Sunday as “pyrrhic” after its vote share fell 13 points compared to the national election last year.

New Democracy won 28 per cent, far ahead of the hard-left Syriza in second on 15 per cent, but government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis called it a “pyrrhic victory.”

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece’s prime minister, is rumoured to be planning a sweeping reshuffle of his cabinet in response.

Swedish MP caught singing racist song at election bash

David Lång, an MP from the hard-Right Sweden Democrats, was recorded by a journalist singing “Ausländer raus”, a German-language meme that has been spreading through far-Right circles.

The words, meaning “foreigners out,” are sung to a party song called L’Amour Toujours, and a series of episodes of young people singing it have recently caused scandal in Germany.

Mr Lång was recorded singing the words at an election event in Stockholm on Sunday.

His party blamed the incident on excessive alcohol consumption and said “we expect a higher level in the future.”

Kremlin is ‘attentively observing’ hard-right gains in Europe

The Kremlin has said it is “attentively observing” the gains of hard-right parties in the EU elections that notably prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to call snap polls.

“While pro-Europeans so far retain their leadership positions, in time, based on what we see, the right-wing parties will be treading on their heels. We are attentively observing these processes,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Election just before Olympics ‘extremely unsettling,’ says Paris mayor

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has said she had been “stunned” to hear Emmanuel Macron announce parliamentary elections just weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics.

“Like a lot of people I was stunned to hear the president decide to do a dissolution... a dissolution just before the Games, it’s really something that is extremely unsettling,” Hidalgo said.

11:03 AM BST

Olaf Scholz hasn’t even spent “a second” considering the possibility of a snap election, his spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, has said.

“Not for one second was there any indication that new elections would take place,” he said.

The next federal election is scheduled to take place in the autumn of 2025.

“We plan to stick to that schedule,” said Mr Hebestreit.

AfD kick controversial leader out of EU faction

Germany’s hard-Right AfD won’t be led by the man who was nominally their EU leader going into this election after their faction in Brussels voted this morning to remove him.

Maximilian Krah was supposed to lead the AfD in the elections but was sidelined after one of his staff was arrested on suspicion of spying for China, and Krah also claimed that not everyone in the SS was a criminal.

His comments on the SS led to a split with France’s National Rally, who kicked the AfD out of the Identity and Democracy faction in the EU parliament in response.

Removing Krah would pave the way for the AfD to come back into the faction.

10:49 AM BST

French PM ‘tried to talk Macron out of snap election’

Emmanuel Macron’s popular young prime minister Gabriel Attal tried to talk the French president out of dissolving parliament and to accept his resignation, it emerged on Monday.

President Macron reportedly declined and told Mr Attal, 36, he wanted him to front the lightning legislative campaign ahead of the two-round election on June 30 and July 7.

The reported Macron plan is to place Mr Attal head to head with Marine Le Pen’s equally popular protegé and National Rally leader Jordan Bardella.

Emmanuel Macron attends a memorial ceremony on Monday in the town of Tulle, where 99 civilians were hanged by a Nazi commando on 09 June 1944. - CAROLINE BLUMBERG/Shutterstock

EPP head calls on Scholz, Macron to back von der Leyen

Manfred Weber, the German MEP who leads the centre-right European People’s Party in Brussels, has called on the leaders of the two biggest EU countries to back Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as commission president.

“We are now offering an outstretched hand to Social Democrats and liberals and I am waiting to hear back.”

The EPP have clearly won the elections with 185 of the 720 seats according to the latest count. Von der Leyen is a member of the EPP but her future still hangs in the balance.

Bavarian governor demands German snap election

Markus Söder, the powerful governor of Bavaria, has demanded that Olaf Scholz follow Macron’s example and call snap elections.

“This government is basically finished and we need to do what France has done,” Söder, a conservative, said on Monday.

He added that Scholz’ government “no longer has the trust of the population, that’s why there should be new elections as soon as possible.”

Friedrich Merz, national leader of the Christian Democrats, held back from calling for new elections in his statement on the results but demanded a “political change” and said “things can’t go on like they have in the past two years.”

Olaf Scholz arrives at SPD party HQ in Berlin on Monday. - Markus Schreiber/AP

Centre-right beats out government in Spain

With 99% of votes counted, the right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has won 34 per cent of the votes in Spain, four percentage points more than the center-left Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

That translated into 22 seats for the conservatives, nine more than in the previous European election, and 20 for the Socialists.

Spain has the fourth largest number of parliamentary seats allocated in the EU’s assembly: 61 out of 720.

Mixed night for pro-Putin camp in eastern Europe

Robert Fico’s Smer party came second to his main pro-EU and pro-Western rivals, despite him getting shot.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban won the election but it was his worst EU result as he lost some votes to his pro-EU rival.

Mr Fico and Mr Orban are seen as the most pro-Putin leaders in the EU.

Viktor Orban waves at an election event in Budapest on Sunday. - ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP

Analysts split on Macron’s election gambit

Olivier Blanchard, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economic in Washington, tweeted that Mr Macron had made a “smart and right move” by calling the election.

He said Ms Le Pen’s National Rally would be discredited once in power. “In this case, we get two bad years, compared to five if they won the 2027 elections,” he said.

But Simon Hix, a political scientist at the European University Institute, said: “Macron is crazy! Suicidal move calling a snap election.

Irish result announcement delayed

The European election results are delayed in Ireland, where local elections were also held on Sunday.

Support for Sinn Fein seems to have collapsed in the local elections. Prime Minister Simon Harris is now under pressure to call a general election in Autumn after coalition parties performed better than expected.

Marcon is ‘facing reality’ with snap election, ally says

The president of France’s lower house of parliament has described Macron’s snap election announcement as being responsive to voters.

“We are told too often that we do not hear, that we are cut off from the people, and there, the president took a decision following a very clear vote by the French,” said Yaël Braun-Pivet, a member of Macron’s Renaissance party.

“There were other paths,” said Braun-Pivet, who has presided over the National Assembly since the last legislative elections in June 2022, but he said the decision meant “facing reality.”

Estonian PM rules out snap election

In Estonia, Kaja Kallas’s liberal party had a disappointing night but ruled out a Macron style snap election. Her party lost one of its two MEPs out of the seven who represent Estonia in Brussels.

“Kaja Kallas’ government will not fall with this election result,” said the fierce Putin critic in the former Soviet state.

Austrian hard-Right seek to bring AfD back into EU faction

The Freedom Party of Austria plans to put pressure on Marine Le Pen to readmit the Alternative For Germany (AFD) into the hard-Right European Parliament group, it’s been reported.

The pro-Putin Austrian anti-vaxxers won the vote in Austria, while the ideologically similar AFD came second in Germany and will have 16 MEPs to add to the Identity and Democracy group.

Ms Le Pen booted out the AFD before the elections after its lead candidate said not all SS members were criminals.

No major changes in latest vote count

Updated European Parliament election results have been released and show no major changes from the exit polls.

Like-minded parties bind together in pan-EU political groups in Brussels and Strasbourg.

The centre-Right European People’s Party (EPP) is on course to be the largest group, with 184 out of 720 MEPs.

The centre-Left Socialists and Democrats came second with 139 seats and has already signalled it will support EPP candidate Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as European Commission president.

Results are projected on a large screen at the European Parliament in Brussels on Sunday. - Harry Nakos/AP

The Liberal Renew group will get 80 seats, followed by Giorgia Meloni’s soft eurosceptic group the European Conservatives and Reformists group with 72.

The Greens are predicted to get 52 on a terrible night for them, which saw them finish behind the hard-Right Identity and Democracy group on 58.

The hard-Left got 36 seats with the remaining MEPs not attached to any political group.

The results will be updated again at about 10am.

Tusk’s pro-EU party secures win in Poland

Final results in Poland shows that Donald Tusk’s pro-European Civic Coalition has built on its national election win last year.

Tusk’s party won 37.1 per cent of the vote, according to official results from the electoral commission reported by Polish media.

The main opposition party, the nationalist Law and Justice, had 36.2 per cent.

The far-right Confederation party had 12.1 per cent of the vote. The Civic Coalition’s partners in government, the centre-right Third Way and the Left, had 6.9 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively.

Meloni: ‘too early’ to decide on second term for von der Leyen

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s PM, has said it is too early to give an answer regarding the possibility of a second mandate for EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

She added that the results of the vote showed that Europe needed to implement more pragmatic policies, and that Italy would have a fundamental role to play.

Meloni gives victory sign after election win

Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s PM, has thanked voters with a V for victory. She wrote on Instagram that “Brothers of Italy are confirmed as Italy’s leading party, surpassing the result of the last general election.”

Her party won 29 percent of the vote, ahead of the centre-left Democratic Party on 26 percent.

Meloni has also commented from her party HQ, saying: “I am proud that the majority governing this nation has been able to grow together. This is an extremely important thing for me and for us. The message from Italians is: ‘Go ahead’.. and if possible with greater determination.”

Giorgia Meloni flashes a victory sign. - Instagram/Instagram

CDU demand vote of confidence in Scholz

On the back of their election win, Germany’s centre-right CDU are calling for a vote of confidence on Scholz’ chancellorship in the German parliament.

CDU general secretary Carsten Linnemann said on Monday that “if Scholz is being honest” he needs to put his leadership to a vote of confidence.

Such a vote would test whether Scholz still has the support of two smaller parties, the Greens and the Free Democrats, in his coalition, both of whom were punished by voters on Sunday.

Final count in Germany: CDU clear winner

Germany has confirmed its final vote count for yesterday’s election. The centre-right CDU have emerged as comfortable winners with 30 per cent. The hard-Right AfD came second on 16 per cent.

Olaf Scholz’ SPD had a night to forget on 14 per cent, their worst ever EU election result.

Also eye-catching was a result of 6 per cent for the BSW, a left-wing anti-immigration party founded at the beginning of the year.

The result also shows a stark divide across the old inner-German border. In the east, the AfD almost swept the board while the CDU heavily dominated the West.

Macron allies talk up vote as biggest in modern history

“This will be the most consequential parliamentary election for France and for the French in the history of the Fifth Republic,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has told RTL radio.

“We’re going for the win,” a source close to Macron told Reuters, adding that the president hoped to mobilise voters who had abstained from voting on Sunday.

“There’s audacity in this decision, risk-taking, which has always been part of our political DNA,” the source added.

If the hard-Right National Rally wins a majority, Macron would still direct defence and foreign policy, but would lose the power to set the domestic agenda, from economic policy to security.

Jordan Bardella to run for French PM

The French hard-Right appear to have been caught off guard by Marcon’s snap election announcement.

“We didn’t think it would be immediately after the European elections, even if we wanted it to be,” the deputy chairman of the National Rally, Sebastien Chenu, said on RTL Radio, adding: “Elections are rarely a gift and in this context, they aren’t.”

He confirmed that party’s telegenic president, 28-year-old Jordan Bardella, would be its candidate for prime minister.

Led by Bardella, the RN won about 32 per cent of the vote on Sunday, more than double the Macron ticket’s 15 per cent, according to exit polls. The Socialists came within a whisker of Macron, with 14 per cent.

