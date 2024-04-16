Macron hails Resistance martyrs ahead of 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

President Emmanuel Macron was due in the southern French town of Vassieux-en-Vercors on Tuesday to lead a tribute to the local Maquis Resistance fighters, who launched an attack against pro-Nazi forces 80 years ago – before a final counter-attack by German troops.

Macron's trip to Vassieux-en-Vercors – a small village in the Drôme mountains that was completely destroyed during World War II – is part of a series of commemorative visits to mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.

Earlier this month, the French president visited the Plateau des Glières – the site of another Maquis g uerrilla force that was decimated – and the Maison d'Izieu, where Jewish children were rounded up by the Gestapo.

The climax of the commemorations will take place in June in Normandy, in memory of the D-Day landings by Allied forces – the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The two-part ceremony will take place from 3pm at the Resistance cemetery and then in front of a monument to the martyrs – a bas-relief listing the names of the victims in the main square – where the president will give a speech.

Tuesday's commemoration is a unique event, as Macron will be the first French president to pay tribute there.



