Macron to discuss ammunition procurement for Ukraine in Prague

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited Prague on Tuesday, 5 March, to clarify his country's position regarding the Czech plan to purchase ammunition outside Europe for Ukraine.

Source: French news agency AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During his one-day visit, Macron will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala as well as speak at a nuclear forum.

Last month, at the Munich Security Conference, Pavel stated that Czechia was able to find a significant amount of ammunition for Ukraine outside the continent.

He said by working with Canada and Denmark, the Czechs had found 500,000 155-mm ammunition and 300,000 122-mm shells, "which we would be able to deliver within weeks" provided the necessary funds were available.

The Financial Times reported that Prague aims to raise $1.5 billion to pay for ammunition for Ukraine.

Last week, Fiala stated at an international conference in Paris that around 15 countries are ready to join this initiative, including France.

Macron stated that his country would participate in the initiative but did not disclose any details regarding the contribution it would make. Prague expects specific commitments from the French leader during the negotiations on Tuesday.

A French advisor said that the visit to Prague would provide an opportunity to "discuss this initiative" and possibly provide "details".

This would be a significant breakthrough as Paris has so far tended to direct defence spending toward its domestic industry and favoured weapon production on European soil with EU funds.

Czecia expects that Ukraine will soon receive the first batch of ammunition purchased from outside the EU.

Support UP or become our patron!