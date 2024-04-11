Macron calls for a permanent increase in defence production

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on his country's defence industry to permanently increase arms production in light of the war in Ukraine.

"We need to prepare ourselves permanently for a geopolitical and geostrategic change in which the defence industry will play a growing role," Macron said on Thursday at the laying of the foundation stone for a new explosive powder factory for the company Eurenco in the south-western city of Bergerac.

A war economy is needed to be able to supply Ukraine with weapons to repel the Russian invasion and also for its own defence, he said. This dynamic has started in Europe and worldwide, he added.

"This war economy also serves us," said Macron. For example, the production of Caesar howitzers supplied to Ukraine has now tripled, which is also fuelling the export of the guns.

Europe cannot give up on Ukraine, it is also about its own security, emphasized Macron.

"We Europeans must do more and must do it faster and if the US funding is not there, we Europeans must mobilize and find a new financial solution," Macron said. "We are working on this hand in hand with Germany."