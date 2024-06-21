Macron Approval Rating Falls to Match Previous Low

(Bloomberg) -- French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating fell six points to match a historic low, according to a poll on Friday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The survey by BVA Xsight for RTL showed that 26% of people interviewed say they have a good opinion of Macron, down 6 points from May. Macron’s popularity had last reached this level, its lowest ever, in April 2023 and before that in late 2018.

The pollster surveyed 1,003 people online on Wednesday and Thursday. The margin of error was about 2.5 points.

Macron dissolved the National Assembly earlier this month and called a snap legislative vote after his group was trounced in European Parliament elections. The far-right and leftist groups faced a hostile reception from France’s business leaders Thursday as they sought to defend their economic programs.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.