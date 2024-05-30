Macon Water Authority board member says county violated his copyright. He wants $2 million

An embattled Macon Water Authority board member alleges the Macon-Bibb County government is violating copyright law by using his name in documents and has sued the government for $2 million, according to his lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Desmond Brown, who was reelected to represent District 2 on the MWA board in last week’s election, argued in his lawsuit that Bibb County Superior Court unlawfully used his copyrighted name, Desmond Lee Brown, three times in a letter and once in an envelope he received last year. He alleges that each violation is worth $500,000 under copyright law.

The letters from superior court referred to a now-closed case in which he was deemed an “interested party” in a lawsuit from the Macon-Bibb County tax commissioner’s office. The lawsuit sought to take a blighted property on Rocky Creek Road because taxes hadn’t been paid on the property. The lot was given to the tax commissioner’s office, and the office sold it, according to court records. The Telegraph was unable to verify if Brown was the owner of the property prior to publication.

Court documents indicate Brown had his name copyrighted in Florida. In the case from the tax commissioner’s office, Brown wrote that no federal, state or local codes, ordinances or regulations applied to him. Although his response was not found in online superior court records, he attached it to his lawsuit in federal court. In alleging that his copyright was violated, he cited a Uniform Commercial Code governing commercial transactions.

“There is no question the copyright of the trademark was violated so I would suggest reading through the default terms immediately to avoid more serious penalties,” wrote Brown in an invoice to the government and the superior court which was attached to the lawsuit. “I’m not trying to get any more money than what is rightfully and lawfully owed to me.

“I can come to the Bibb County Courthouse and pick up the payment in the form of a check.”

He also didn’t pay a filing fee for his lawsuit, and has asked the court to carry on without it, which is about $405. He said in his lawsuit he is unemployed, has not received income in the past year and isn’t expecting to receive any in the next month. He also says he doesn’t have any assets.

He only has $10 in his checking account, according to his request.

Although Brown declined to give details on the lawsuit as he wanted to “keep this a private matter,” he told The Telegraph that he trademarked his name to take control over his identity since he doesn’t trust the U.S. government.

Brown has been on and off the water authority board. He previously served as the District 2 representative, but in 2022 left the seat to run for chairman of the water authority instead. He lost that race in a runoff to Gary Betchel, but then ran for his previous position again and won. He was reelected last week.

Brown has also faced investigation. He was previously investigated by former District Attorney David Cooke for billing the water authority and Macon-Bibb County insurance claims on behalf of a client. Cooke later looked into allegations that Brown took money from elderly clients, according to The Macon Newsroom. As a result, the board voted to censure Brown and remove him from the committee.

However, the investigation was dropped and was not forwarded to District Attorney Anita Howard for her office to press charges against Brown, according to a report from WMAZ

Lawsuits only present one side of a legal argument, and Macon hasn’t filed a legal reply to Brown’s assertions. Efforts from The Telegraph to reach out to the county attorney representing Macon government were unsuccessful.