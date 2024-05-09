Macon under tornado watch as bad weather moves through Georgia, other areas of the South

Georgia was among a handful of states in the South experiencing severe weather Thursday, with much of the state including Macon put under a tornado watch.

Other states like Mississippi and Alabama, as well as parts of Louisiana and South Carolina, expected severe thunderstorms and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple counties across middle and north Georgia have now entered a tornado watch with parts of north Georgia entering flood advisories and flash flood warnings, according to another graph by the NWS.

Macon has entered a tornado watch until Thursday at 1 p.m. and can expect showers and thunderstorms mainly before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast. Winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gust as high as 20 mph, according to the NWS.

The NWS forecasts Macon can expect a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday mainly before 10 a.m. with 5 to 10 mph winds in the afternoon and gusts as high as 15 mph.