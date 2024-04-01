Macon suspect arrested after fleeing deputies, ramming cruisers, sheriff’s office says

Bibb County deputies arrested a suspect who rammed three patrol vehicles during a chase Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The chase started after deputies responded to a call reported a suspicious vehicle backed into a driveway of a residence in the 2200 block of Old Holton Road just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a silver Kia Forte. While trying to make contact with the vehicle, the driver immediately fled, leading deputies on a brief pursuit, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

During the pursuit, the suspect intentionally rammed three patrol vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect on Riverside Drive. One deputy sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was identified as Jonathon Michael Shadwick, 31, the sheriff’s office said.

Shadwick was transported to a medical facility to be treated for minor injuries. He was then transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center, according to authorities.

Shadwick is charged with probation violation, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Shadwick was being held without bond Monday.