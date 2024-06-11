Macon shooting leaves a man seriously injured, suspect surrenders to authorities

A man has been arrested after authorities found a 59-year-old shot in Macon Monday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds near 900 Hillcrest Blvd. just after 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The victim was transported to a medical facility and was in critical but stable condition, the sheriff’s office said Monday night.

Through investigation, 35-year-old Larry Christopher Baker was identified as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said. Baker was located at a home near 3400 Senandoah Drive. He surrendered and was taken into custody, and a firearm was discovered at the residence.

Baker has been charged with aggravated assault and did not have a bond as of Monday night., the sheriff’s office said.

The incident was still under investigation. The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.