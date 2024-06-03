Macon murder suspect seen in video footage, Bibb County deputies say. Search is on

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has released video and asked for public assistance to locate a suspect connected to a recent homicide that occurred near Poplar and Second streets in downtown Macon.

Authorities are searching for the suspect in the death of 59-year-old Albert Kenneth Knight. Knight was found dead in an alleyway on First Street Lane on May 26 after he was “struck several times in the head,” deputies said.

A surveillance video shows the male suspect wearing glasses, a baseball cap, a green t-shirt that possibly says “Hilton Head Island Bike Shop” in white letters, denim jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to the suspect is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.