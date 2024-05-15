Macon man, care worker at a youth shelter pleads guilty to sexual abuse: Prosecutors

A care professional at a youth shelter in Georgia pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Wednesday.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a news release that 27-year-old Caleb Randolph, of Macon, previously worked as a care professional in a youth shelter in Jonesboro called Rainbow House, where he engaged in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who lived at the shelter. Jonesboro is just south of Atlanta.

Randolph was indicted May 17, 2023, when a grand jury charged him with statutory rape and engaging in sexual conduct as an employee. He pleaded guilty May 9, the news release said. A superior court judge in Clayton County sentenced him to 17 years in prison and another 13 years on probation.

Randolph must also register as a sex offender, prosecutors said.

“Caleb Randolph was put in a position to care for our state’s most vulnerable children, and instead he sexually abused a 15-year-old female desperately in need of comfort, support and safety,” Carr said in a statement. “For months, he groomed his victim by exploiting her vulnerabilities, and his actions are reprehensible.

“Rest assured that our case does not end here, and we will continue to pursue any individual who commits or perpetuates child sexual exploitation in Georgia.”