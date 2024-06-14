Macon band director accused of sexual battery against former student, deputies investigating

A Westside High School teacher is facing charges after a former student accused him of touching him inappropriately, and is no longer working for the school district.

Joseph Martin, 40, was arrested on June 1 on one count of sexual battery, according to an arrest report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. He was released from jail on a $20,000 bond.

The victim’s mother had contacted the sheriff’s office earlier that day after learning that Martin had touched her son’s “private area,” according to the arrest report. The victim is not a minor, but was a student at Westside previously.

The victim told authorities that Martin, who was Westside’s band director, had been a mentor to him for years, and that he had been to his house and stayed the night many times in the past. While Martin had allegedly made advances and touched the victim sexually during some of these stays, the victim was hesitant to say no or report it for fear of upsetting Martin.

However, on May 30, the victim went to Martin’s house and Martin allegedly began asking sexual questions during a game of truth or dare, according to the arrest report. The victim went to take a shower, and when he returned Martin asked him to take his clothes off and sit on the couch. The victim complied, but after several seconds told Martin he wanted to put his clothes back on.

When the victim returned home, he reported the incident to his mother. The victim’s mother contacted Martin, who allegedly acknowledged the incident and said he “shouldn’t have done it.”

Deputies spoke to Martin, but he declined to say whether or not the alleged incident had taken place.

The Bibb County School District said it was notified of the incident on June 1 and subsequently placed Martin on administrative leave. He is no longer employed with the district as of June 11.

Martin has worked in the Bibb County School District since 2016, and was the chair of the Westside High School fine arts department.