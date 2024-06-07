MACOG gets $1.5M brownfield coalition grant

ELKHART — The MACOG region has been awarded $1.5 million in brownfield assessment funds.

The Michiana Area Council of Governments represents one of four regions in Indiana to receive a total of $4.4 million from the Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA announced the awards on May 20.

The money is used to evaluate potentially contaminated sites, often former factory land, in preparation for redevelopment. This is the third brownfield assessment award MACOG has received, Director of Sustainability Leah Thill told the transportation advisory committee Wednesday.

“It’s larger than our two prior awards combined, which were $500,000 and $600,000,” she said.

She said the money may be used over the next four years, starting in October, for environmental assessments at sites in the MACOG region. MACOG represents Elkhart, St. Joseph, Kosciusko and Marshall counties.

The brownfield assessment coalition grant will allow MACOG to conduct 27 Phase I and 35 Phase II environmental site evaluations, according to the EPA’s announcement. Priority sites include a 3,300-square-foot former gas station, a 15.9-acre former locomotive repair facility and a 2.6-acre abandoned bulk oil storage facility.

Grant funds also will be used to conduct cleanup and reuse planning for 14 sites and to support community engagement activities, according to the announcement.

Thill explained that site selections are made by a regional working group of local government staff.

“We’re excited to continue that work and that momentum because we have a lot of needs that we’re already aware of, priorities we’ve already identified, but we will happily take additional sites in consideration,” she said. “We have a scoring matrix and the items on there, some things are reuse of buildings, use of available infrastructure or identified environmental risks, and some other factors related to being a disadvantaged community. We are considering adding an additional point for projects that assist with adding to our affordable and workforce housing supply in the region, to help bump those projects up.”

James Turnwald, MACOG executive director, said local governments and MACOG itself want to see projects that will move forward, and not just finished site assessments that will sit in a folder.

“Whether or not it’s for housing or whether it’s for other options, we want to make sure that there is either a redevelopment plan to move forward or some other kind of impetus to move these projects along. Because that’s also how we’re judged by the EPA, is on outcomes,” he said. “It’s great to say we did 27 Phase I’s and 35 Phase II’s, but it’s more impressive to talk about the redevelopment of a blighted property, the overall impact that has for that community.”