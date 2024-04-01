Maclay senior Kaitlyn Guyer of Tallahassee accepted to three U.S. military academies

Kaitlyn Guyer is a senior at Maclay who has been accepted into all three military academies - a feat very hard to accomplish. She decided to go to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Kaitlyn Guyer, 18, loves serving her community. Since middle school, she's expressed a desire to serve her country as well.

As an 8th grader at the Alfred B. Maclay School, she attended a military fair and was inspired to pursue attending one of the U.S. military academies for her post-graduation plans.

"I explored it a little more and did some website digging to see if anything really stuck out to me," Kaitlyn said excitedly outside a local coffee shop.

As she excelled through her high school studies, she remained passionate about exploring her options and toured and shadowed students at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

"It was a really hard decision because I went to all three academies to tour, and I loved them. The people there I could see myself interacting with, living with, learning with, and things like that. I think in the end it mostly came down to location," the Maclay senior said.

She chose the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for its proximity to the ocean, one of her favorite places to visit. She plans to major in engineering.

"As a parent, I can see her going to Annapolis for the Naval Academy because it's a good balance for her," Hien Guyer, Kaitlyn's mother told the Tallahassee Democrat.

Kaitlyn Guyer is a senior at Maclay who has been accepted into all three military academies which are very hard to get into. She decided to go to the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland.

"We know that she will be well prepared to receive the best education and she will have the opportunity to give back to her community and country and we are very proud. As far as the distance, it's just a plane ride away."

Kaitlyn received acceptance letters to all three military academies she applied to: the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado and the Naval Academy.

An impressive feat for any young student since admission into military academies is extremely competitive. "It was definitely a rigorous process," Kaitlyn said of the admissions process.

U.S. citizens between 17 and 23 years old who are unmarried with no children are eligible to apply to the academies. Candidates must file a preliminary application, obtain an official nomination from a state representative, and ace college entrance exams, a medical examination and an interview with an academy officer.

Kaitlyn's nomination for the Naval Academy came from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, and for the Military and Air Force academies, she was nominated by U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, an Army veteran.

"It is extremely difficult to get in," said Leanne Kelly, an admissions specialist at the U.S. Naval Academy. "We have one of the lowest acceptance rates in the country." According to U.S. News & World Report, the Naval Academy has an 11% acceptance rate.

Maclay eighth-grader Kaitlyn Guyer competes in the District 1-1A swimming and diving meet at FSU's Morcom Aquatics Center on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

"The academies look for well-rounded leaders in their community and their school," Kaitlyn said. "Service is obviously a really big part of serving your country, and a step down from serving your country, at least for me, would be serving your community."

Kaitlyn is an avid student slated to graduate in the top 10% of her class at Maclay with a 4.78 weighted grade point average. She serves in the Key Club, a service organization at the school, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and she tutored other students in the Quincy tutoring program.

She is an active member of the National Spanish Honor Society, the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, a mathematics society, and Cum Laude Society.

Her honors include the team scholar athlete award for the Maclay varsity girls swim, basketball and weightlifting teams. She is also a recipient of the West Point Society of Tallahassee Leadership Award and the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award.

Know a high school senior graduating with an amazing accomplishment? Email reporter Alaijah Brown at ABrown1@gannett.com to be included in a story highlighting Tallahassee graduates.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Maclay senior Kaitlyn Guyer accepted to three U.S. military academies