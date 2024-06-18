Mackinac oil line case remanded back to state court

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals directed the case Nessel v. Enbridge, regarding the shutdown of the aging Line 5 oil pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac, back to the 30th Circuit Court in Ingham County, where it was originally filed.

In 2020, Judge James S. Jamo of the 30th Circuit Court required Enbridge to temporarily cease operations in the Straits of Mackinac. After this, Enbridge moved the case to federal court after the deadline to do so had passed.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued before the Sixth Circuit in March that the case be sent back to state court, arguing that Enbridge Energy, the Canadian company that owns Line 5, removing the case to federal court was improper and untimely.

Nessel first sued Enbridge in 2019 and continues to claim that that Line 5 poses a substantial ecological risk to the Straits of Mackinac.

“The Straits of Mackinac is a fragile and unique ecosystem that must be defended from those who would risk it, and the way of life for hundreds of Michigan communities in the north, for continued fossil fuel profits,” Nessel said.

Proceedings are expected to resume in front of Judge James S. Jamo.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.