MACKINAC ISLAND — A 22-year-old woman drowned in a paddleboard accident off the northern tip of Mackinac Island on Monday, June 10.

Around 9 a.m., witnesses who called 911 reported observing a paddleboarder in the water yelling for help and then losing sight of her.

According to a report from Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, the woman was found unresponsive after being submerged for "a considerable length of time" and was pulled from the water by marine rescue and U.S. Coast Guard personnel.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Lifesaving efforts were started immediately and she was flown to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where she died later that evening.

The woman, a Mackinac Island resident, had been on an inflatable paddleboard before falling into the water. Her family has been notified.

She was about 170 feet off the shore of Silver Birches, located on the northern tip of Mackinac Island, according to Lt. Joseph Snyder with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Michigan State Police noted winds were high with whitecaps at the time of the incident. The air temperature was approximately 52 degrees and water temperatures were less than 57 degrees.

Michigan State Police, Mackinac Island Police and Mackinac Island rescue personnel responded to the area on the island near M-185 and milepost 3.5.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot boat for the rescue effort.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 and adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Mackinac Island resident drowns in paddleboard accident