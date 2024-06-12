After Mackinac Island paddleboard death, officials issue water safety warnings

Michigan safety officials issued a water safety alert this week, warning that there are a variety of what they called "hidden hazards" around Mackinac Island after a 22-year-old woman drowned in a paddleboard accident.

The joint statement from the Mackinac Island Recreation Department and Mackinac Marine Rescue was a reminder for folks heading out on the water to use common sense and take precautions, such as using properly fitting life jackets, also known as personal flotation devices.

The warning noted that using such devices will “increase your chance of survival,” and hazards, particularly in the Great Lakes, include cold water that can make it difficult to swim, dangerous currents and water conditions that may be difficult to identify.

Ferry boats leave and arrive at Mackinac Island on July 21, 2021.

"Most drowning incidents happen when people are not wearing life jackets," the statement said, adding that water temperatures around the island can range from 30-60 degrees and "hypothermia can set in quickly. Faster than you would expect on a warm day."

Moreover, low body temperature can cause shivering, slowed breathing, mumbled speech, confusion, drowsiness and the inability to swim.

On a calm, sunny, non-windy day, the warning added, you would expect to be in the water for 10-15 minutes before you start to lose some of your mobility. Add wind, waves and cooler air temperatures your time drops quickly.

The fatal accident occurred at about 9 a.m. Monday off the northern tip of the island, the Petoskey News-Review reported. A witness who called 911 saw the woman flailing in the water, yelling for help, and then lost sight of her.

Marine rescue and the U.S. Coast Guard later pulled the body from the water.

And during Memorial Day weekend, there were three water deaths in metro Detroit: an 11-year-old boy died about 10 feet from shore in the Holly State Recreation area, a 21-year-old died in Galloway Lake in Auburn Hills and a 23-year-old Van Buren man drowned in Belleville Lake.

