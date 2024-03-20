Who is MacKenzie Scott? Philanthropist gives $640 million to nonprofits, several in Ohio

Ohio nonprofits are getting millions of dollars from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott's organization Yield Giving, according to Lever for Change.

Out of 6,000 applicants, 361 groups nationwide were chosen for grants totaling $640 million. Of those, seven are in Ohio.

But who is MacKenzie Scott? And which groups in Ohio will benefit from her foundation's charitable giving? Here's what we know.

What Ohio nonprofits received funding?

Grant winners in Ohio include:

Fairfax Renaissance Development Corporation, $1 million. The group strengthens neighborhoods in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Northeast Ohio through comprehensive community development.

Justice for Migrant Women, $2 million. The nonprofit champions migrant and rural women’s right to live and work with dignity, and without fear of sexual violence in Ohio.

Women Helping Women, $2 million. This group works to prevent gender-based violence and empower all survivors in Adams, Butler and Hamilton counties.

Birthing Beautiful Communities, $2 million. This organization is dedicated to addressing and improving the systemic and community structures that lead to poor birth outcomes in Akron and Cleveland.

HER Cincinnati, $2 million. The group offers Housing, Education, and Recovery services to break the cycles of poverty, addiction and human trafficking.

Towards Employment, $2 million. The Cuyahoga County nonprofit's mission is to champion the potential of every person to succeed in a rewarding career today, while working to create an equitable and inclusive workforce for tomorrow.

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland, $2 million. The organization works to enrich the lives of the diverse LGBTQ+ community through advocacy, support, education and celebration.

MacKenzie Scott has donated to hundreds of organizations.

Who is MacKenzie Scott?

Scott, 53, is a philanthropist and author with a net worth of $35.6 billion, according to Forbes. She owns a 4% stake in Amazon, which she co-founded with her ex-husband Jeff Bezos.

In May 2019, she signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give away at least half of her wealth over the course of her lifetime. Through Yield Giving, Scott shares details of the $14.4 billion she has given to nearly 1,600 nonprofits since 2020. She uses a "no strings attached" style of giving, where the nonprofits have full control over the funds she donates.

Scott's past donations include gifts to the United Way and Goodwill, Boys & Girls Clubs, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and the Girl Scouts.

The Giving Pledge started in 2010 when 40 of America’s wealthiest people committed to give a majority of their wealth to address some of society’s most pressing problems. Richard Branson, Warren Buffett, Bill and Melinda Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are also part of the pledge.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: MacKenzie Scott, Amazon co-founder, gives $13 million to Ohio nonprofits