MacKenzie Scott grants reach New Mexico organizations

Mar. 25—Nearly a dozen nonprofits that are based in New Mexico or doing business here are the latest grant recipients from MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The nonprofits include the New Mexico Environmental Law Center, the New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty, Cuidando Los Niños, Enlace Comunitario, La Semilla Food Center, PB&J Family Services, the National Indian Youth Leadership Development Project, the Institute of Women & Ethnic Studies, NACA Inspired Schools Network and Keshet Dance & Center for the Arts.

Each received grants of $2 million, according to Scott's website.

The National Indian Youth Leadership Development Project's grant will go toward the program Project Venture.

"We believe [the grant] reflects the importance of our culturally driven, community-based program, Project Venture, that supports Native and Indigenous youth to overcome multigenerational challenges by developing the foundational skills that are needed for overall well-being and life success, and to become leaders in their communities," board Chair Elizabeth Reilinger said in a statement.