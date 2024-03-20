MacKenzie Scott donates $640m to US non-profits

Ms. Scott is one of the world’s wealthiest women.

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving $640m (£504m) to non-profit organisations, more than double her previously planned donations for the year.

The billionaire announced this week she would give the money to 361 small groups, out of the more than 6,000 organisations that applied for funding.

She had initially planned to make 250 awards of $1m each this year.

Ms Scott has given away $16.5b since divorcing Mr Bezos in 2019.

She has a net worth of $37.5b according to Forbes, which rates her as the fourth richest woman in the world, and has pledged to give away half of her wealth over the course of her life. Most of the money comes from a 4% stake in Amazon that was included in her divorce settlement.

Some of the recipients include the ACLU of Alabama, Justice for Migrant Women, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center and Mental Health Advocacy Services.

Ms Scott posted on social media that the money had been given to groups "for their outstanding work advancing the voices and opportunities of individuals and families of meager or modest means, and groups who have met with discrimination and other systemic obstacles".

This year, Ms Scott broke with her past approach of finding organisations and then contacting them secretly to offer massive, unrestricted gifts.

After a panel reviewed all of the applications, she gave 279 non-profits $2m a piece, while 82 groups were given $1m each.

The "incredible work" of many applicants led the team overseeing the donations to increase the number and amount of awards, according to Lever for Change, the group managing the applications.