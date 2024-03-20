Mackenzie Scott awards give $11M to Ann Arbor, Detroit nonprofits

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her organization Yield Giving, along with help from Lever for Change, announced the 361 nonprofits receiving $640 million in awards, including six organizations in Michigan.

Scott, who helped to build Amazon with ex-husband Jeff Bezos and has an estimated net worth of $24.4 billion, and Yield Giving planned to give out $1 million to 250 winners of the 6,353 open call applicants. However, after recommendations by their peers, evaluation by an external panel, and a final round of due diligence, the donor team decided to expand their awards to $2 million for each of the 279 top-tier organizations and $1 million to the 82 next tier organizations − more than doubling the original amount.

To date, Yield Giving has awarded $17.3 billion to over 2,300 nonprofit organizations.

Here are the winning Michigan organizations and their prizes from this open call:

$2 million to the Detroit Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm in Detroit working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities.

$1 million to the Avalon Healing Center, an organization in Wayne County that inspires healing and empowerment for those affected by sexual violence through free and immediate comprehensive services, promotes public awareness, and advances social change.

$2 million to the Downtown Boxing Gym Youth Program, a gym in Detroit that inspires youth to be positive and productive members of society through education, athletics, mentorship, and intervention.

$2 million to the Peace Neighborhood Center, an organization in Washtenaw County that provides programs for children, families, and individuals who are affected by social and economic challenges that stem from intergenerational poverty, racial inequities, and trauma.

$2 million to InsideOut Literary Arts, a youth development program in Oakland and Wayne counties that inspires and equips young people with creative writing skills to think critically, create bravely and share their voices with the world.

$2 million to Detroit People's Platform, an organization in Detroit that works to advance racial and economic justice by organizing with community residents to build grassroots power and transform systems and structures to make real the vision for a more racially just Detroit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Mackenzie Scott awards give $11 million to 6 Michigan nonprofits