MacKay Bridge partially closed after crews find cracked truss

One Halifax-bound lane on the MacKay Bridge has been closed after maintenance crews discovered a crack in a support truss during routine work on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Halifax Harbour Bridges said that while the crack is cause for concern, the safety of the bridge has not been compromised.

"It's something that we wanted to get some people in to look at and see what needs to be done, because it's not the way that it's supposed to be," said Steve Proctor.

"And so we had a team looking at it and they said, for precautionary safety measures, we're going to have to close down the north lane while they look at it."

Proctor said a team is coming in to work on the bridge overnight, but the goal is to have the bridge open again by 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Proctor said bridge officials knew the closure would impact rush hour, a busy time on the bridge. But he said it was decided that being cautious was the best approach.

