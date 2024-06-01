Machining debris triggers Toyota recall of 102,000 Tundra, Lexus LX models

Toyota has recalled 102,000 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX luxury SUVs due to potential machining debris inside their engines. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE

June 1 (UPI) -- The potential of macining debris inside the engines of certain 2022 and 2023 Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX luxury SUVs triggered a recall of 102,000 models.

Toyota announced the recall Thursday and said engines might contain machining debris from the manufacturing process, which could lead to a potential loss of engine power that raises the risk of an accident.

The problem also could cause engine knocking, rough running or prevent the motor from starting.

The 102,000 recalled vehicles were sold in the United States.

The vehicles are powered by Toyota's current-generation V35A-FTS twin-turbocharged V-6.

Toyota said it is working on a fix for the issue and will notify respective owners by late July.

Owners of the recalled models also can check the Toyota recall website or NHTSA.gov and enter their vehicle's VIN number to see if it's subject to the recall.

Toyota owners also can call the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 800-331-4331 to learn more.