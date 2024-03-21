Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox 'living separately' after actress reveals they've called off engagement

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly “living separately” after the Jennifer’s Body actress revealed that they had broken off their engagement.

The Transformers star is said to be living in Malibu while Kelly, real name Colson Baker, resides in their Encino mansion as they work on their relationship.

A source told US Weekly: “They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together.

“[They] are at a low moment right now. It changes every day.”

The Standard has contacted MGK and Megan Fox’s reps for comment.

The report comes after Fox, 37, confirmed that her engagement to the 33-year-old rapper was called off last year, but said that she will no longer talk about their relationship in the media.

(Getty Images)

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper observed that the couple “got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you”.

To which Fox confirmed: “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se.

“What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Fox and Kelly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass and later announced their engagement in January 2022.

The couple initially shared their relationship openly, even gracing the cover of British GQ together in October 2021.

However, speculation about a breakup arose in February 2023 when Fox removed all their photos together from Instagram.