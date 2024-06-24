Machete fight: Man riding tricycle on beach gets into fight with another man over flashlight

A man got into fight with another man early Sunday at the beach over his tricycle’s flashlights, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they responded to a stabbing call around 1 a.m. at a beach in the area.

They said a victim was riding a tricycle down the beach while using a flashlight as headlights for the trike.

Deputies said the victim approached an unknown man who didn’t like his tricycle shining the flashlight at him.

An argument started, and the victim was knocked off his tricycle.

The suspect then armed himself with a machete that the victim happened to have in a basket on his trike, deputies said.

VSO said the suspect hit the victim on the right thigh with the machete, and the two began to struggle over the weapon.

The victim took the machete but accidentally cut his left hand, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim drove away on the tricycle, called 911 and was eventually taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they found a possible person of interest around A1A and Main Street.

During an interview, the suspect denied anything about being in a fight on the beach and said he cut his hand on glass at Dirty Harry’s bar.

Deputies said they did not have enough to hold the suspect, so they photographed and released him.

