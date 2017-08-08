Machado's grand slam upstages Trout, Orioles beat Angels 6-2

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout runs to first base after hitting a double, the 1000th hit of his career, during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout got his 1,000th career hit and also homered on his 26th birthday, but Manny Machado hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the seventh inning of the Baltimore Orioles' 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Trout doubled down the left-field line in the fourth inning to become the 11th player with 1,000 hits in an Angels uniform. The two-time AL MVP also tied it in the sixth by homering on his birthday for the fourth time in his six-year career, sending his 23rd of the season high off the left-field pole.

Machado connected moments later against J.C. Ramirez (10-10) for his fifth career grand slam.

Dylan Bundy (11-8) recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts while pitching seven innings of five-hit ball for the Orioles.

Baltimore won the opener of a three-game series between two teams on the fringe of the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have won eight of 10, while Los Angeles has followed up a 6-1 stretch with three straight losses.

Trout got a standing ovation after reaching the latest milestone of his precocious career with his 1,000th hit. The Big A crowd also sang "Happy Birthday" to Trout a few minutes earlier.

Trout joined Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx and Mickey Mantle as the only players to compile 1,000 hits, 500 runs and 500 walks by their age-25 season. Trout already was the only player to get 150 homers, 400 extra-base hits and 150 stolen bases before his 26th birthday.

Baltimore went ahead with RBIs by Joey Rickard and Adam Jones in the fifth, but Trout tied it with another birthday homer. He also did it in 2012, 2013 and 2015, becoming the youngest player in big league history to accomplish the feat four times.

Machado replied with his 21st homer.

Baltimore is back at .500 for the first time since June 29.

Every player from both clubs took the field before the game for a moment of silence and a poignant video tribute to Don Baylor, who died of cancer Monday. Baylor played six seasons for each club, enjoying most of his best playing days in these uniforms — including his 1979 MVP season with the then-California Angels. Baylor was Angels manager Mike Scioscia's hitting coach in 2014 and 2015.

"He was an incredible human being," Scioscia said.

Orioles: Longtime Angels slugger and Anaheim native Mark Trumbo remained out since July 29 with a rib injury. He could return during this series.

Angels: LF Cameron Maybin went 1 for 4 in his first game since spraining his left knee ligament July 18. The Angels designated OF Shane Robinson for assignment to make room. ... 3B Yunel Escobar sat out. He will have an MRI exam to determine the extent of his rib injury. ... LHP Andrew Heaney is close to rejoining the rotation after his fifth rehab start at Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Scioscia said. He had Tommy John surgery on July 1, 2016.

Orioles: Jeremy Hellickson (7-5, 4.45 ERA) looked sharp in his Baltimore debut last week, throwing seven scoreless innings against Kansas City in his first appearance since arriving in a trade with Philadelphia.

Angels: Parker Bridwell (5-1, 3.20 ERA) faces the team that drafted him in 2010 and traded him for scraps in April. The right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.56 ERA in his last five starts, and the Angels are 9-1 when he pitches.

