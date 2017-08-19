Machado hits 3 homers to lead Orioles over Angels

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado watches his grand slam in front of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado and home plate umpire Mark Ripperger during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Baltimore won 9-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Manny Machado capped a three-homer night with a grand slam in the ninth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied to beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-7 on Friday night in a game that featured 10 home runs.

Machado hit his seventh career slam off Keynan Middleton (4-1), who entered with two on and one out in the ninth. After Tim Beckham singled to load the bases, Machado hit a drive far over the center-field wall to give the Orioles their first lead.

Machado also hit a two-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the fifth to finish with seven RBIs.

Albert Pujols set the tone for the game in the first inning with a milestone homer off Jeremy Hellickson. There would be plenty more long balls on a steamy night at Camden Yards, five by each team.

Pujols' two-run drive was 609th, tied with Sammy Sosa for eighth on the career. Pujols and Sosa now share the distinction of hitting more home runs that any other foreign-born player.

After Pujols and Kole Calhoun connected in succession in the first inning, C.J. Cron and Kaleb Cowart homered in the second for a 5-0 lead. The Orioles used homers by Mark Trumbo, Machado and Caleb Joseph and cut the gap to a run before a two-run drive by Mike Trout made it 7-4 in the fifth.

All five L.A. home runs came off Hellickson, the first time the right-hander yielded more than three in a game. Darren O'Day (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 6

BOSTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Mitch Moreland hit a two-run single in Boston's four-run seventh inning and the Red Sox rallied to beat New York.

Boston won for the 13th time in 15 games to extend its lead in the AL East to five games over the second-place Yankees. New York had won four straight.

Addison Reed (1-1) got five outs, striking out three. Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 29th save.

The Red Sox opened a 3-0 lead on homers from Rafael Devers and Christian Vazquez. But Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer in the sixth, then New York scored four in the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.

Boston loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh against Tommy Kahnle (2-4). Mookie Betts had a sacrifice fly and Andrew Benintendi an RBI single. After Hanley Ramirez walked to load the bases again, Moreland's single made it 7-6. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run single in the eighth.

DODGERS 8, TIGERS 5

DETROIT (AP) — Chris Taylor was 4 for 5 with two doubles, and the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Adrian Gonzalez from the disabled list with a victory over Detroit.

Gonzalez doubled in his first plate appearance since June 11, one of six two-base hits on the night for Los Angeles. The Dodgers (86-34) have won 20 of their last 23 games and are 51-9 over their last 60.

Rich Hill (9-4) labored through five innings, allowing three runs and six hits, but the Dodgers gave him plenty of support. Corey Seager drove in three runs, and Logan Forsythe scored three times.

Justin Upton homered twice and Victor Martinez also went deep for the Tigers, but Jordan Zimmermann (7-10) allowed seven runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Gonzalez was activated before the game after being out with a herniated lumbar disk.

The Dodgers have won 37 consecutive games in which they've scored four or more runs.

CUBS 7, BLUE JAYS 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta pitched into the seventh inning and allowed a run, and Javier Baez homered and drove in three runs to help Chicago beat Toronto.

Arrieta (13-8) allowed one run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. Wade Davis got the final three outs for his 25th save.

Anthony Rizzo went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Victor Caratini went 3 for 3, and Jason Heyward and Albert Almora Jr. each had an RBI single for Chicago.

Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ (6-9) allowed five runs and nine hits in five innings. Miguel Montero, who began the season with the Cubs, went 2 for 4 with a run scored against his former team.

CARDINALS 11, PIRATES 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer in the second inning to make it 5-1 and St. Louis went on to outscore Pittsburgh.

The Cardinals, whose lead reached 11-3 in the eighth inning, have taken the first two games of a four-game series against the Pirates to remain 1 1/2 games behind the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis has won 10 of its past 13 games despite losing three straight from Aug. 13-16. It has scored at least eight runs in eight of those 10 wins.