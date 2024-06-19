Macedonia police looking for suspect who fired gun during Summerfest

When Macedonia police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male for firing a gun during Summerfest at the city's Recreation Center on June 8, the incident appeared to be case closed.

There was one hitch: the gun the South Euclid teen had was not fired that evening.

As a result, Macedonia police are in search of the suspect who did fire the gun during the summer festival, which sent attendees scrambling for cover.

Lt. Christian Costello said no one was injured by the gunfire. Two people at the festival fell and hit their heads during the crowd's rush to get to safety. Costello said they were treated and released.

Costello said the suspect has been described as a young Black male possibly wearing a black hoodie.

"But there were a number of males that night fitting that description," he conceded. "That seemed to be a popular choice to wear that night, the black hoodies."

Crime Stoppers, Costello said, has offered up to a $5,000 award for anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest. To report tips, call the Macedonia police department at 330-468-1234, visit Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersusa.org.

Meanwhile, the South Euclid teen the Macedonia police arrested is not off the hook, Costello said. He still faces charges for possessing a firearm since he is underage. Also, the firearm found in his possession may have been one of 31 that had been stolen from a gun shop in Bath.

There was an incident in November 2022 when Bath police officers were called to Summit Armory on North Cleveland-Massillon Road for an alarm. Responding officers found an unoccupied vehicle that had been driven through the front windows. A glass case with guns had been smashed with a hammer that officers found on the floor. No one was found on the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the gun found during the Macedonia arrest was connected to this burglary.

Mayor Nick Molnar, in a statement posted on the city's website, said the city would put a pause on future city seasonal festivals.

"Unfortunately this year, a few people have tarnished a tradition that Macedonia has held dear for decades," Molnar said. "Moving forward, Summerfest, as we affectionally know it, will never be the same. I will not − and cannot, as safety director − allow the safety of our residents and city personnel to ever be compromised again as occurred Saturday evening. We will be reevaluating all events going forward."

The mayor could not be reached on updates or changes for future events.

