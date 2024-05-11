Mace on Gaza war: ‘The promised land’ is Israel’s; ‘Biblical warfare, plain and simple’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, dubbing it “Biblical warfare.”

“Israel doesn’t occupy the land, they own it. The promised land is theirs,” Mace posted on social media platform X. “It’s Biblical warfare, plain and simple.”

Mace, like many other Republican lawmakers, has been supportive of Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas attacked on Oct. 7.

In a December interview, Mace sharply criticized her Democratic colleagues in the House for not speaking out against the acts of sexual violence that Hamas inflicted on Israelis that day.

“I can’t think of anything more shameful to see these women’s groups, to see woman on the left, women in the House, my colleagues on the left who refuse to say what this is, which is shameful. It’s disgusting. It’s barbaric,” she said. “And we ought to be condemning it from every corner of our country. Every woman should be condemning this. And I think it’s shameful.”

Mace is an outspoken advocate against sexual violence, having been a victim of rape herself. She used her own experience in expressing grief about the violence Israeli women suffered.

“I mean, we know now —we know now that Hamas in their battle plan was to go in and systematically rape, mutilate, and murder these Israeli women,” Mace said. “And I’m — I’m a survivor of rape, but the difference is that I survived. But many of these Israeli women didn’t, and they were mutilated, and murdered while it was happening.”

The Hill has reached out to Mace’s office for further comment about her post and the war.

