MacArthur Causeway crash leads to woman with screwdriver trying to attack man

A crash on the MacArthur Causeway in the morning rush hour led to extensive traffic backups and escalated when a woman with a screwdriver tried to attack a man.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the causeway, near U.S. 1, blocking all three lanes. Footage from 7Skyforce showed two heavily damaged cars — a black BMW and a white Toyota SUV — and traffic backed up to the entrance of I-95, according to a 7 News Miami report.

Shortly later, a woman believed to be driving the black car attempted to attack a man with a screwdriver, believed to be the driver of the SUV, according to news reports. The black car was rear-ended by the SUV. A second man intervened but not before the woman and the man tussled on the ground and she had to be pulled off him.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, assisted by Miami-Dade Police, were on the scene. The causeway is now open.