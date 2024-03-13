New M25 layout to force drivers into daily U-turn

Some residents will be forced to make a daily U-turn when the M25 junction 10 works are complete

Major changes to the M25 and A3 interchange will force some residents into making a daily U-turn.

More than 800 people have signed a petition to keep the right turn at Seven Hills Road and Byfleet in Cobham once the M25 junction 10 project had been completed.

But Surrey County Council says making the approach left turn only will fix a “significant road safety issue”.

Residents critical of the plan say they were not consulted and details have been “concealed”.

Part of the plan is to limit queues that form on the A3 by widening the slip road and A245 from the Painshill Roundabout, the Local Democracy Service has reported.

The current central reserve gap that allowed right turns into Feltonfleet School will be closed and new access will be provided from Seven Hills Road South.

Petitioner Julia Lindon-Travers says local traffic is being forced to go around the Painshill Roundabout and back again, “no doubt being forced to change lanes multiple times”.

In a report Surrey County Council acknowledged the left turn only means drivers heading towards Byfleet face up to two-and-a-half minutes longer on their journeys at certain times of day.

But they said the improved efficiency at the roundabout will provide a “much wider overall benefit to the highway network in terms of both road safety and traffic capacity”.

The M25 will be closed from 15-18 March between junctions 10 and 11 for more demolition works.

The works are part of the M25 junction 10 upgrade project which is expected to be completed by mid-2025.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related stories

More on this story