M25 closure causes delays in Surrey after accident

The clockwise carriageway of the M25 in Surrey has been closed following a crash, National Highways says.

It involved two cars and a lorry and happened between junction 5 for the A21 and junction 6 at Godstone.

Traffic is being diverted via the A21, A22 and A25.

National Highways said long delays are already building up and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

Follow BBC Surrey on Facebook, on X. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

Related internet links