M1 between J20-J21 closed and long queues after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle crash on the M1 in Leicestershire has blocked the northbound carriageway of the motorway.

National Highways East Midlands said the crash, at about 06:45 BST, was affecting the stretch of the road between Junction 20, near Lutterworth, and Junction 21 at Leicester.

It said drivers were facing delays of up to 45 minutes and urged them to allow additional time to travel.

National Highways said the emergency services were at the scene.

