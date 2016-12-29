National Interest analysis is that Advanced Super Hornet could perform 80% of F-35 missions More

Dave Majumdar, the defense editor for The National Interest, assessment is that an Advanced Super Hornet could perform could offer a less costly 80 percent solution for the U.S. Navy's requirements. Once developed to its full potential, the Advanced Super Hornet could perform most of the missions envisioned for the F-35C except penetrating strike—it would have to rely on stand-off weapons for that mission. Switching to mostly Advanced Super Hornet's could save around $15 billion per year or more for 30-50 years. When development is complete, the F-35 will be able to correlate all of the data from its various sensors and data networks and then present that information in a single coherent and easily understandable display.