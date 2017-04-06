Astronomers confirm atmosphere around the super-Earth More

April 6 (UPI) -- Astronomers at England's Keele University have detected an atmosphere around GJ 1132b, a super-Earth exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star located 39 light years from Earth. Researchers measured the atmosphere's presence by analyzing subtle shifts in stellar light as the alien world traversed the face of the red dwarf. Astronomers studied data collected by the European Southern Observatory's 2.2 m ESO/MPG telescope and its GROND imager. "While this is not the detection of life on another planet, it's an important step in the right direction: the detection of an atmosphere around the super-Earth GJ 1132b marks the first time that an atmosphere has been detected around an Earth-like