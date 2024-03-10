“All México is in mourning:” 7 Mexican farmworkers killed in crash eulogized at funeral mass

Alfredo Morales Sánchez “had many big dreams that died” in a Feb. 23 crash that claimed the eight lives, including that of the 30-year-old native of the Mexican state of Guerrero and six of his companions.

Víctor Cirilo Hernández, years ago when he first began field work, was asked by his supervisor what he was doing with the tomatoes. He replied he was cleaning the tomatoes with his sweatshirt because “they had dirt and fertilizers,” recalled his older cousin.

Juvenal Jacobo Talavera, 24, was a hard worker who “never got caught up with the wrong crowd,” said his brother.

Details of the men who died when a pickup truck crashed head-on onto the van with eight farmworkers heading west on Avenue 7 near Road 22 in Madera County emerged at a Saturday morning funeral mass at Kerman High School.

The mass was held at the high school because no church in Kerman was large enough to accommodate the seven caskets and attendees.

Diocese of Fresno Bishop Ameritus Armando Ochoa celebrated the funeral mass for the seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash on a rural Madera County Road. The mas was held in the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

More than 600 family members, friends and community members filled the school’s multi-purpose room for a mass officiated by Diocese of Fresno Bishop Emeritus Armando Ochoa. The mass and other portions of the 4-hour event were conducted in Spanish.

The mass was held in Kerman because that is where the farm laborers, who were headed to Lyons Farms near Firebaugh to plant crops before the 6 a.m. accident happened.

The bodies of Jacobo Talavera (Michoacán), Héctor Manuel Orozco Ordóñez (Jalisco), and Roberto Flores Bañuelos (Sinaloa) are scheduled to be flown to their home states on Sunday.

A woman pays her final respects for one of the seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash in rural Madera County. A funeral mass was held at the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

“Today, all México is in mourning,” said Nuria Zúñiga, consul in charge at the Mexican Consulate in Fresno. “Our Mexican community is in mourning.”

Zúñiga, whose office was tasked with verifying the victims’ names and facilitating the transport of their bodies to México, said seeing the names on paper “I see a person, a story, an unfinished story.

A casket of one of seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash on a rural Madera County Road is wheeled out of the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

Saturday was an opportunity for the public to get to know more about the victims.

Relatives, friends shared their remembrances

Morales Sánchez moved to Kerman three years ago to be closer to his family, including a brother. He was the youngest of five children born to Tomás Morales and Adela Sánchez.

He is survived by his father, and siblings. Relatives said he planned to work until he had enough to build his dream home in his home state of Guerrero.

Portraits of Víctor Cirilo Hernández (far left) and Fidel Filomeno Ojeda are displayed above their caskets at a funeral mass for the seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash in rural Madera County. The mass was held at the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

“My husband couldn’t be here today because, obviously, he’s distraught over what happened,” said his sister-in-law. “He was a great uncle to my kids. We will always remember him.”

Cirilo Hernández, 30, was born in Guerrero and came to the U.S. as a teenager to help his parents in México. He is survived by his father, Abel Cirilo; mother, Abel Hernández; and, brother Nasareo.

“He was a hard worker. He was of good character, and well-disciplined because my aunt taught him that,” said his cousin Marcos.

Jacobo Talavera, the youngest of the victims, was the youngest of five brothers. He is survived by both parents, his brothers, his girlfriend, Yanira Talavera, and Miguel, his 1-year-old baby.

Friends recalled him as always singing and listening to music turned up loud.

A note written by the widow of one of seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash on a rural Madera County Road is shown during a Mass and funeral service at the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

Pedro Hernández Ojeda, 35, was born in Guerrero to Crescencio Hernández and Reyna Ojeda. His aunt Adulfa remembers waking up at 5 a.m. to make lunch for him and his cousin, Fidel Filomeno Ojeda.

Camilo Ojeda said his nephews, who were born in Guerrero, were hard workers. Filomeno Ojeda, 34, was one of the victims.

Flores Bañuelos, 57, was born in Baja California. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a granddaughter. He will be buried in Jalisco.

Friends recall him always buying toys and clothes to send back to his granddaughter.

The seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash on a rural Madera County Road were remembered during a Mass and funeral service at the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

Orozco Ordóñez, who was born in Jalisco, had lived in Kerman for almost 15 years. He is survived by his wife, Sonia González, and daughter, Yesenia.

Kerman community responded

Among those who spoke was Linda Martínez of the United Farm Workers Foundation.

“On behalf of the farmworker movement that is responsible for improving the lives of our farmworkers every day, our condolences,” said Martínez. “We know that words are not enough right now, but our hearts and support are present at this very difficult time for our community.”

Kerman City Councilmember Ismael Herrera said the tragedy has united the community.

About 100 family members, friends and supporters of the seven farmworkers who died in a Feb. 23 crash on a rural Madera County Road attended a Mass and funeral service at the Kerman High School multi-purpose room on March 9, 2023.

A video of photos showed the deceased during various points of their lives. There were family gatherings, a boy eating a watermelon that had been smashed on the ground, a worker tying grape vines, and a letter written to one of the victims.

A portion read, “that a half of your heart joins with mine and after the last beat our souls join together there where living is indefinite.”